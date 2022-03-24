Five fully-electric HGVs join Amazon fleet

Amazon’s electric HGVs

Amazon has launched five electric heavy goods vehicles in its delivery fleet for the first time in the UK.

The 37-tonne fully-electric vehicles are operating from the delivery giant’s fulfilment centres in Tilbury and Milton Keynes.

The vehicles replace diesel HGVs and are the first of nine electric heavy goods vehicles expected by the end of the year.

Amazon said the move is an important milestone towards the electrification of its fleet.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “Amazon is one of the first companies in the world to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road.

The HGVs are fully electric (David Parry/PA)

“We’re committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and this is a milestone as we continue to decarbonise our transportation network so we can deliver more customer orders using zero-emissions vehicles.”

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “It is fantastic to see Amazon and the fleet industry playing its part in the UK’s world-leading plans to clean up our air, boost green jobs and decarbonise our vital transport network.

“Amazon plays a key role in transporting goods to towns and villages up and down the country and I’m pleased to see they are leading the way by going green.