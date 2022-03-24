Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived for their first official visit to Ireland’s oldest city – coming face-to-face with its Viking past.

Charles and Camilla smiled as they stepped into the bright Waterford sunshine for day one of their trip to the Irish Republic.

The royal couple were treated to a performance by Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, harking back to the city’s past.

The couple were treated by a Viking re-enactment by local performers (Brian Lawless/PA)

While its official foundation as a permanent settlement dates back to 914 AD, historians say there are a number of references to Viking encampments as early as 860 AD.

Charles and Camilla kicked off their Republic tour with a visit to the city’s Viking Triangle area, arriving at Reginald’s Tower – the country’s oldest civic building.

They looked on with interest as two actors embarked on a mock battle with swords and shields in front of a Viking longboat.

The couple will meet local residents and business owners during a walkabout (Brian Lawless/PA)

The couple are also meeting local business owners and staff outside shops lining their walkabout route, and, in what is their first trip to Ireland since the pandemic began, they are meeting first responders who helped during the outbreak.

Thursday is the first of the royals’ two-day tour of the Republic, which comes after they spent two days in Northern Ireland. There, they enjoyed a warm reception from crowds in County Tyrone and Belfast.