Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Channel crossings continue as more people arrive in Kent

UK NewsPublished:

Crossings have continued throughout the week amid warmer weather and calm seas.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Young children wrapped in blankets and wearing woolly hats were carried to safety as more people arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

A large group of people, some seen carrying their belongings in plastic bags, were guided along Dungeness beach by officials on Thursday to be processed after being brought ashore.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A young child is carried ashore in Dungeness (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crossings have continued throughout the week amid warmer weather and calm seas, with 59 people arriving on Wednesday on three boats.

Some 405 people made the crossing to the UK on Tuesday last week, in what is thought to have been the highest daily total so far in 2022.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Some carried their belongings in plastic bags (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 3,200 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News