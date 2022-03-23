Notification Settings

Performers wanted for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

UK NewsPublished:

Hemingway Design is looking for volunteers to join its cast, and also fashionistas with vintage outfits for the celebration.

Organisers of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant are searching for volunteers to join the cast of performers.

The pageant is being staged on Sunday June 5 – the final day of the celebratory jubilee weekend.

Hemingway Design, which is bringing together the second act, The Decades, is looking for people to “represent and bring to life the subcultures that have emerged” during the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It is also searching for fashionistas with vintage clothing to represent the monarch’s reign through the ages, and for classic cars, vehicles and bicycles.

The pageant website said: “Most importantly, we’re seeking people who live and breathe the fashions of the times, we’re after authentic clothing or good quality replica.”

More information and registration forms can be found at cast.platinumpageant.com

Registrations close on March 27.

