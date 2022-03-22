Queen in regal purple for virtual diplomatic audiences

Audiences at Buckingham Palace

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and the Ambassador of Poland via video link.

The diplomats, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented the letters of recall of their predecessors and their own credentials at the audiences on Tuesday.

The Queen receives Professor Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

On screen, the Queen was seen smiling and wearing a regal purple day dress.

She welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, who was joined by Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The monarch also received Polish diplomat Professor Piotr Wilczek.

In just a week’s time, the Queen is hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen and Philip’s second son the Duke of York is planning to be present, despite Andrew paying millions earlier this month to settle in a civil sexual assault case out of court.

The Queen receives Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar (Victoria Jones/PA)

Large numbers of the royal family are set to gather next Tuesday, alongside Philip’s friends, colleagues, representatives of organisations he supported and foreign royals to pay tribute to the 99-year-old duke who died in April last year.

Last week, the head of state missed the Commonwealth Day service at the abbey, a decision understood to be related to her comfort rather than a specific illness.