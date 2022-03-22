Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Feelings of anxiety and depression can affect us all – but the #NHS is here to help ?

If you need help with your mental health, you can refer yourself, or your GP can refer you. Let us help you get your feet back on the ground. Go to https://t.co/NirdgtTC6L

#HelpUsHelpYou pic.twitter.com/tkPhpYwzt0

— Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System (@HIOW_ICS) March 21, 2022