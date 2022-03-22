Man charged with murder over death of 19-year-old student in London

A man has been charged with murder over the death of 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, was charged with murder as well as assaulting an emergency worker, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Thanwani was found dead at student accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London, shortly after 5am on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe, of no fixed address, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.