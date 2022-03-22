Covid hospital numbers in Scotland hit record high – for second consecutive day

Today, 11,912 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

2,221 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 93 more than the day before

Sadly 37 more people who tested positive have died (11,163 in total)

Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/dDpBmmWHhx

— Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 22, 2022