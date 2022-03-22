Charles and Camilla enjoy musical spectacular by Co Tyrone superstars

Royal visit to NI and Ireland

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were treated to a musical spectacular by a group of Co Tyrone superstars.

Charles and Camilla warmly applauded trainees at the social enterprise Superstars Coffee Dock after their special performance of Greased Lightning from the film Grease.

Superstars provides training opportunities for people with learning difficulties in a cafe and bakery as well as clubs and activities, an initiative which started off with just one club almost 20 years ago.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall watch a dance performance outside the Superstars cafe (Liam McBurney/PA)

Chairwoman and founder May McAvoy said they were delighted with the royal visit in recognition of the work the do and volunteers who make it possible.

She described the royal couple as “absolutely lovely and so friendly”.

“The duchess helped to make an apple tart in the kitchen, and the prince helped with the gardening, and potting of plants,” she told the PA news agency.

“He was very interested to meet as many of our young people as possible which was lovely.

The Prince of Wales meets volunteers at the Superstars cafe in Cookstown (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We have a theatre group which meets on a Wednesday night in our local arts and cultural centre, and every June we put on a show and it’s a show which packs the place out like nothing else. They work at it all year and they just absolutely love it.”

Charles and Camilla became the first members of the royal family to visit Cookstown on Tuesday, which boasts one of the longest high streets in all of Ireland.

Part of the more than a mile-long main street was cordoned off to traffic and lined with hundreds of schoolchildren waving Union flags.

The royal couple went on a walkabout to meet well-wishers, as well as being introduced to local businesses people and community members.

Charles and Camilla are at the start of a four-day visit to the island of Ireland, with the final two days to be spent in the Republic.