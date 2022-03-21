Stormont election ‘will decide direction for Northern Ireland’, says Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

This year’s Stormont election will “decide the future direction for Northern Ireland”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP and Sinn Fein will be vying to become the biggest party in the Assembly following May’s poll.

Whichever party secures the most MLAs will be entitled to nominate a first minister.

However with the Executive currently unable to fully function following the resignation of Paul Givan as first minister over the Brexit protocol, it is unclear whether the DUP will agree to nominate ministers after the election.

Former First Minister Paul Givan (Peter Morrison/PA)

Sir Jeffrey has claimed Sinn Fein’s aim is to secure a border poll, while he wants to see the parties working together to “focus on what matters”.

Speaking at the Queen’s University Belfast as part of an Assembly election leaders lecture series, Sir Jeffrey described the poll as “unparalleled in its importance”.

“It will decide the future direction for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Sinn Fein has made it clear, even just last week with half-page adverts in the New York Times and Washington Post, this election for them is about having a divisive border poll.”

Sir Jeffrey insisted the “last thing Northern Ireland needs is a border poll”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

“As we rebuild after Covid and deal with the rising costs of living because of the grotesque Russian invasion of Ukraine, the last thing Northern Ireland needs is a border poll,” he said.

“We need to get on with making Northern Ireland work. We need to focus on what matters.

“That’s why I will be publishing a five-point plan so that Northern Ireland can move forward together.

“Unionists and nationalists working together to ensure we fix our NHS, keep our schools world class, remove the Northern Ireland Protocol, help working families deal with rising costs and grow our economy with more and better jobs.”

The DUP emerged as the largest party following the last Assembly election in 2017 with 28 MLAs, just ahead of Sinn Fein with 27.