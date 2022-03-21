Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

UK NewsPublished:

After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel

More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.

After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
The crossings continued on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 2,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

The total includes the latest Home Office figures for Friday, when 308 people arrived in the UK during several crossings.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News