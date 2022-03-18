Register of domestic abusers proposed by Scottish Tories

A woman covering her head on a sofa

The Scottish Conservatives plan to bring forward a Bill which would create a register of domestic abusers.

The database would work in a similar manner to the sex offenders register and police or local authorities could take action if a risk is identified, the party said.

It is one of the policies unveiled at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, which began on Friday.

The Scottish Government has said it will consider all proposals carefully.

Under the Conservative plans, convicted domestic abusers would have to notify the police if they change address or have a passport.

Tory MSP Pam Gosal said the party would also create engagement officers to support ethnic minority communities.

She said: “The SNP have spent years putting criminals ahead of victims, and domestic abusers have been allowed to roam free in our communities undetected.

“This register will put an end to that, and allow police to act before potential victims are put in danger.

“We will also introduce designated BAME (black and minority ethnic) engagement officers to ensure that support is accessible for every community in Scotland.

“Domestic abuse is a stain on our society – the Scottish Conservatives will ensure that victims, not criminals, are at the heart of our justice system.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We consider all proposals carefully.

“Violence against women is a fundamental violation of human rights and absolutely no-one should have to suffer abuse.

“This insidious crime has a devastating impact on victims and the Scottish Government encourages all those who experience domestic abuse to report it and seek support.

“Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Disclosure Scheme continues to help safeguard those who have been suffering from, or at risk of, domestic abuse.

“Any plans to develop a register would require careful consideration and further discussions with Police Scotland and other justice partners.

“We keep the law under continual review and are always keen to explore options to reduce crime and reoffending, and we would be interested to understand the detail of any measures being put forward by the Conservatives in their Member’s Bill.