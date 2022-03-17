Independent Commissioner needed to look after rights of older people – study

Money stock

Older people need more help to safeguard their rights amid a huge increase in pensioner poverty, according to a new report.

A survey suggested most people believed the needs of older men and women were being overlooked across society.

More than two thirds of 2,000 adults in England surveyed by the Centre for Ageing Better supported the appointment of an Independent Commissioner to look after the rights of older people.

Prospects as people age are getting worse, with a further 200,000 people of pension age falling into poverty in the last year, said the report.

The UK state pension was becoming “increasingly inadequate” and is one of the worst in Europe, said the centre.

Carole Easton, chief executive at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “It’s clearer than ever that ageing in England is not a level playing field and it’s getting worse. Inequalities within older generations are some of the most extreme in society today.

“We’re seeing shocking gulfs in disability-free life expectancy, with differences of up to 17 years in the time we spend in good health without a disabling illness.

“It’s abundantly clear that not enough is being done to support everyone to age well.

“The government cannot shy away from this. With an ageing population, these problems are becoming more and more urgent.

“The government must show that they are serious about supporting everyone to have a decent old age by committing to a long term strategy and by developing the legislation to create an Older People’s Commissioner as soon as possible.”

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Supporting older and retired people should be a priority for ministers.

“But instead Boris Johnson is robbing pensioners by cutting the basic state pension in real terms by as much as £388 a year on some estimates, failing to ensure everyone eligible for Pension Credit receives it, and has done little to fully support older people who want help to move back into the jobs market.