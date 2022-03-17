GSK halts new clinical trials in Russia but continues supply of medicines

A GlaxoSmithKline production building

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has said it will keep supplying essential medicines in Russia but will halt new clinical trials due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The pharmaceutical giant confirmed it will not start clinical trials or enrol new patients in existing trials in Russia.

It is the latest drug-maker to take such steps, although the healthcare sector has not pulled out of the region entirely as medicines and vaccines are considered necessary and are excluded from sanctions.

GSK said it is prioritising supply of products essential for people’s health “while we can” and in compliance with sanctions.

It added that any profits made from its operations in Russia will be used to support humanitarian relief efforts.

See our latest on our position regarding the situation in Ukraine here. https://t.co/zIHOq0bbwl — GSK (@GSK) March 17, 2022

The company had already stopped advertising its products in Russia following the conflict.

Annual group sales from Russia and Ukraine totalled around £551 million in the previous financial year.

GSK employs around 400 staff in Ukraine and said in its latest update that it is “doing everything we can to help them stay safe in very difficult conditions”.

It added: “We are providing targeted humanitarian support through long-term NGO partners who have teams on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“We’ll continue to respond as the situation evolves, guided by our humanitarian principles.”