Drivers aged 25-34 least likely to always wear seat belt – survey

A driver without a seat belt

Drivers aged 25-34 are the least likely to always wear a seat belt in a car, a new survey suggests.

Road safety charity Brake, which commissioned the poll, said this could be due to young people often being “more willing to take risks on the road”.

A total of 2,004 drivers were questioned for the research.

Just 62% of those aged 25-34 said they always wear a seat belt in a car.

That is compared with 96% for those 55 and older, 94% for 45-54 year-olds, and 74% for 35-44 year-olds.

For those in the 18-24 category, 71% said they are always belted up when in cars.

Just 0.2% of women said they never put their belt on, compared with 1.4% of men.

Wearing a seat belt in cars has been a legal requirement for drivers and front seat passengers on UK roads since 1983, and for back seat passengers since 1991.

The punishment for not wearing one is a £100 fine, rising to £500 for cases taken to court.

Department for Transport figures show more than one in five car occupants killed in recent years were not wearing a seat belt.

Brake’s head of campaigns Jason Wakeford said: “Research shows that younger drivers and passengers are generally more willing to take risks on the road, including actively choosing not to wear a seat belt.

“Also, younger drivers are more likely to believe they have heightened protection from vehicle safety features, like air bags and ABS (anti-lock braking systems), meaning they can take more risks behind the wheel.