Talks with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘going up to the wire’ – PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian national has had her British passport returned, her MP Tulip Siddiq has said

Negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are “going right up to the wire”, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson said talks with Tehran over releasing the British-Iranian dual national were “moving forward” but that he could not say more as “negotiations continue to be under way”.

Hopes were raised on Tuesday that she might finally be released, after an MP said that the 43-year-old’s British passport had been returned to her.

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also said a British negotiating team is in Tehran, while Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her family home in the Iranian capital.

Asked by broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday whether a UK negotiating team was currently in the Iranian capital vying for her release, the Prime Minister said: “It is true and it has been for a long time that we’re negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran.

“There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

“I really don’t think I should say much more, I’m sorry, although things are moving forward.