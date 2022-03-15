Ukrainian MPs sing national anthem at emergency parliamentary session in Kyiv

#putin has been trying to capture #Kyiv for 20 days. But MPs are in Kyiv. Government is in Kyiv. President @ZelenskyyUa is in Kyiv.

Today we have passed several important laws that will help us defeat #russia.

Staying strong!

— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 15, 2022