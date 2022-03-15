Murder investigation prompted after man found in street with fatal stab wounds

APPEAL | We've launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing on Rock Grove, Old Swan this evening, Mon 14 March. A man in his 40s was found in the street with significant injuries.

— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 14, 2022