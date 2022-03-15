Harry Dunn spokesman signs up to take in Ukrainian refugees

Radd Seiger (centre) with members of Harry Dunn's family

The spokesman for the parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said his family will “take in as many people as we can” after signing up to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Radd Seiger, whose grandmother was born in the country’s capital, Kyiv, said he will be contacting refugee charities to open up his home in south Northamptonshire to a family.

He said: “I’ve been trying to think of ways over the last few weeks of how I can personally help.

“I’ve thought about travelling to Poland or Ukraine to help but it seems the best way I can help is to take in a Ukrainian family to offer them some respite from the trauma they have been suffering.

“We’ll take in as many people as we possibly can.”

Mr Seiger, a retired lawyer, has spent the last two-and-a-half years representing the family of Mr Dunn, who was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton on October 27 2019.

The driver, American Anne Sacoolas, 44, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following the crash and was able to leave the country, sparking an international controversy.

Asked about his personal ties to Ukraine, Mr Seiger told the PA news agency: “My grandmother was born in Kyiv and left, as so many millions did in those days, to the United States in search of a better life.

“I inevitably feel close to these people and I can’t just sit here and watch them suffer.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the reason I’m doing this, but obviously I feel compelled to help.”

Giving a message to anyone thinking of taking in a Ukrainian family, Mr Seiger added: “I appreciate that many people are not in a position to do so, but I would encourage anyone who is in a position to do so to take that leap of faith.

“There’s going to be an exodus and it will only increase as time goes on.