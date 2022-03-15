Facebook parent company hit by 17 million euro fine by Irish regulator

Facebook launches UK tool

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined 17 million euros for breaching EU privacy rules.

The fine, imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), comes following an investigation into a series of 12 data breach notifications received by the watchdog between June and December 2018.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DPC said that it had found that Meta had infringed EU privacy rules.

The body found that Meta failed to put in place “appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users’ data”.