Ford to phase out emissions from vans in Europe by 2035

A Ford sign

Ford has announced it will phase out all emissions from its vans in Europe by 2035.

The US firm had previously committed to make all passenger cars and two-thirds of its commercial vehicles in the UK and the rest of the continent purely electric by 2030.

In an update to its electric ambitions, Ford pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its European business by 2035.

The manufacturer also revealed it will launch seven new electric models in Europe by 2024.

It unveiled plans for a new battery factory in Turkey and a ramping-up of its investments in Germany.

Ford of Europe chairman Stuart Rowley said the company is “capitalising on our strengths to build a thriving, profitable business, while also doing our part to protect the planet”.

He said: “Today is about stepping into our future and creating a new Ford in Europe.

“We’re delivering for customers in Europe, with the focus and speed of a start-up at the leading edge of technology, supported by the deep expertise in engineering and high-volume production.”

The announcements cast doubt on the future of Ford’s factory in Dagenham, east London, which produces diesel engines for Transit vans.

Asked about Ford’s plans in the UK, Mr Rowley said the company has been “an important partner in the UK automotive industry for over 100 years now and that remains absolutely the case”.

He went on: “In Dagenham we’ve got diesel engines, and although by 2035 we’ll be all all-electric, the diesel segment in light commercial vans in the medium term will remain very important so Dagenham is a key contributor to that business.”