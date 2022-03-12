Police hunt for thieves who stole arm from hydraulic crane

Police Scotland is investigating after the arm of a hydraulic crane was stolen from a building site (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police are hunting for thieves who stole the arm of a hydraulic crane from a building site.

The arm of the crane, which is estimated to be worth £8,000, was removed and stolen from a trailer at the site of the Cala Home Craibstone development off Inverurie Road in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said it would have taken several hours and specialist equipment to carry out the theft, as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The force is investigating the theft, which is thought to have taken place sometime between 5pm on Monday March 7 and 8am on Tuesday March 8

Detective Constable Eamonn Ryan: “It would have taken several hours and specialist tools to dismantle the parts, as well as a large vehicle to transport the equipment, so someone is likely to have seen something.

“Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.