Police appeal for information after teenager dies from stab wounds in Bury

#APPEAL | We're appealing for information following a fatal stabbing at 3.50pm earlier today on Market Street, Bury.

Sadly, a man we believe to be 19 has since died as a result of his injuries.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with info should contact police. pic.twitter.com/BP6Y1FGcHJ

— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) March 11, 2022