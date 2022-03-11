What the papers say – March 11

A collection of British newspapers.

The economic sanctions against Chelsea’s Russian owner and the spiralling refugee crisis are among the topics on the nation’s papers.

The i, Metro and The Times lead on comments from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that Roman Abramovich has “blood on his hands”, while the Daily Mirror says the Chelsea owner is “blood brothers” with Vladimir Putin.

The Sun says Chelsea could go into bankruptcy as a result of the sanctions, while the Daily Star compares the club’s worth with rising fuel prices.

British civilians will be asked to take refugees into their home as part of a new plan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times says half of Ukraine’s economy is shut down, while The Guardian says the city of Mariupol has been plunged into “medieval conditions”.

The Daily Mail leads on the conflict’s refugee crisis ballooning into Europe’s biggest since the Second World War. The Independent adds criticism of the UK’s refugee intake.

And the Daily Express says Mr Putin has threatened to take “revenge” on Western sanctions by driving up global food prices.