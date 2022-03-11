Former SNP MP accused of embezzlement to stand trial next month

Glasgow Sheriff Court

The trial of a former SNP MP accused of embezzling more than £25,000 from two pro-independence groups will start next month.

Ex-MP Natalie McGarry did not appear at a short hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday where Sheriff Tom Hughes said her trial would begin on April 4.

The 40-year-old has previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges she faces.

McGarry is accused of misappropriating £21,000 for her own use in her role as treasurer of the Women for Independence group between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.

She is accused of failing to transfer charitable donations raised by the group to Perth and Kinross Foodbank and to Positive Prisons, Positive Futures.

It is alleged she transferred funds raised through events on behalf of Women for Independence into her own personal bank account and used cheques drawn on the organisation’s bank account to deposit money in her own accounts.

McGarry is also accused of embezzling £4,661.02 for her own use from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015.

It is alleged that during her roles as treasurer, secretary and convener of the association, she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in its name to pay expenses it had not incurred and retained reimbursements to which she was not entitled.

The indictment also alleges she used cheques drawn on bank accounts held in the association’s name to deposit money in her own personal bank accounts and transferred funds donated to the association through its website into her own accounts.

McGarry was elected as an SNP member in 2015 but resigned the party whip after the emergence of fraud allegations – which she denied.