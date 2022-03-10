Glasgow student to donate ambulance to help Ukrainian refugees

Umran Ali Javaid

A Glasgow student is set to drive an ambulance to the Polish-Ukrainian border to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Umran Ali Javaid bought the patient transporter for £2,500 and will set off on Friday on his journey to the Medyka border crossing, where the ambulance will be handed over to charity.

The International Tourism and Events student at Glasgow Caledonian University said: “In war, it’s always the innocent civilians that suffer. I feel as if I have to do something to help.”

Umran Ali Javaid will hand over the patient transport ambulance to a charity in Poland (Glasgow Caledonian University)

The student, who lives in the west end of Glasgow, has delivered more than 30 second-hand ambulances to war zones in Burma, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

His journey to Ukraine includes a ferry crossing from Newcastle to the Netherlands, where he will then drive through Germany and then to the border in Poland.

Once in mainland Europe during the 1,500-mile trip, he plans to fill the vehicle with much-needed aid.

“One ambulance can only help a few hundred people but there are tens of thousands in need,” the third-year student said.

“It is heart-breaking to see what is happening over there. The ambulance can be used to transport disabled people, older people, or can be filled up with medical supplies.”

Once in Ukraine it is hoped the ambulance will be used within the war-torn country to distribute supplies and transport civilians out of immediate danger.

“I have travelled a lot and I’ve seen the impact war has on civilians first-hand,” he said.

“At times of crisis, these areas need supplies and they need patient transport.”