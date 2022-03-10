Boris Johnson confirmed for Scottish Tory conference despite calls to resign

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to attend the Scottish Tory conference next week despite most of the party’s MSPs calling for him to resign.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross led the calls for the Prime Minister to resign over the partygate saga, which led to 12 allegations of lockdown breaches being investigated by police, leading to a spat with the UK Government.

Mr Ross was described as a “lightweight” figure in the party by senior MP Jacob Rees-Mogg as the Prime Minister was able to ride out the pressure on him.

Given the rift, Mr Johnson was initially slated to deliver a video message to the Aberdeen conference, set to start next Friday, but a source in the party said the invasion of Ukraine had changed the outlook.

“It was originally likely that the Prime Minister would address conference in a video,” they said.

“The war in Ukraine has changed the situation. This crisis is bigger than any disagreements we may have.

“In light of Russia’s appalling actions, we asked that the Prime Minister address conference in person.”

It is not yet known when the Prime Minister will address the two-day event, but a spokesman for the Scottish Tories said they “welcome the Prime Minister appearing in person to speak about the war in Ukraine”.