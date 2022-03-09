HS2’s Euston station to have ‘bronze or gold’ roof

Designs for HS2's Euston station

HS2’s Euston station will feature a bold roof coloured “bronze or gold” under new plans for the high-speed railway’s London terminus.

Designers hope the “innovative” structure will be an “identifying feature” of the north London station, HS2 Ltd said.

Its design will maximise the amount of natural light that reaches the concourse below.

The concourse of Euston station (HS2 Ltd/PA)

Declan McCafferty, lead architect for HS2 at Euston, said computer-generated images of the roof appear “either bronze or gold… depending on which screen you look on”.

Mr McCafferty, a partner at Grimshaw Architects, said anodized aluminium could be used for the roof to “bring a little bit of warmth”.

The roof will “rise up in the centre to create a really dramatic vaulted form”, he explained.

“The roof height is to encourage natural ventilation. It pulls the warm air out of the station and naturally ventilates the passenger spaces below.

“It has reflectors on either side which reflect light down deep into those passenger spaces.

“In as low-carbon a way as possible, it’s about creating the best environment for users of the station.”

Andrew Stephenson, HS2 minister, announced in October last year that the number of HS2 platforms at Euston will be cut from 11 to 10 following the recommendations of the Government-commissioned Oakervee Review to save money and improve efficiency.

HS2 intends to maintain planned peak frequencies of 17 trains per hour at the station despite the reduction in platforms, but some rail experts have warned this will affect punctuality.

The updated plan means the redevelopment of Euston will be completed in one stage, rather than two.

Mr Stephenson said: “The arrival of HS2 at Euston provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to create an iconic destination in the area, that will help us build back better by growing not just the economy of London but that of the UK.

“This station will not only benefit the local community by enabling the comprehensive redevelopment of the area but will serve as a transport super hub acting as a gateway to the Midlands and the North – enabling us to deliver better railways across the nation sooner than under previous plans.”

HS2 Ltd’s Euston area client director, Laurence Whitbourn, said: “HS2’s London Euston station is one of the most complex parts of the HS2 route, situated in a densely populated residential area and adjacent to a busy operational railway.

“HS2 Ltd is absolutely committed to getting Euston right, engaging with the local community and stakeholders as we continue to progress our designs.

“With the arrival of HS2, Euston is fast becoming one of the largest transport-led regeneration projects of the 21st century.