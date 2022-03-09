Aldi stops sales of disposable barbecues

Disposable barbecues

Aldi has stopped selling disposable barbecues in all of its UK supermarkets in a bid to protect the nation’s forests and wildlife.

The ban would also lead to the removal of approximately 35 tonnes of single-use waste packaging, the discounter said.

Aldi UK’s corporate responsibility director Liz Fox said: “We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same.

“We hope customers can embrace our latest move and still want them to enjoy their summer picnics and barbecues.

“As an alternative, we would encourage customers to opt for more environmentally friendly and sustainable options such as mini portable barbecues, ensuring they are used responsibly.”

Amanda Craig, from Natural England, said: “We welcome any step that helps people act more responsibly whilst enjoying the countryside, and encourage everyone to follow the Countryside Code when spending time outdoors.

“This includes only using barbecues in places where signs specify they are permitted to better protect people, property and wildlife.”

The Co-op announced in June last year that it would no longer sell disposable barbecues in 130 shops situated in or within a one-mile radius of national parks.

The move followed concerns shared by the National Fire Chiefs Council over the number of instant barbecue-related fires, both in outdoor spaces and in the home when used on balconies or too close to garden fences and trees.