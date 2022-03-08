What does the UK import from Russia?

70th anniversary of D-Day campaign

The UK imported goods from Russia worth a total of £10.3 billion in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was the equivalent of 2% of the total value of all imported goods from around the world.

The number one import from Russia was oil, which was worth £4 billion – £3 billion of refined oil and £1 billion of crude oil.

Oil accounted for 39% of the value of all imports from Russia last year, followed by non-ferrous metals (14%) and gas (9%).

Smaller imports included wood and cork (2%); coal, coke and briquettes (2%); and mechanical machinery (1%).

Russia accounted for 13% of the value of the UK’s oil imports in 2021, behind Norway (31%) and the United States (16%).