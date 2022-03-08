Teenager should have chance of life-saving kidney transplant, judge rules

William Verden court case

A teenager should be given the chance of a potential life-saving kidney transplant, a judge has ruled

The Court of Protection had been asked to rule over a treatment dispute involving William Verden, 17, who is on dialysis and suffers from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome.

His mother Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, has made an appeal for a donor for an operation which is said to have a 50% prospect of success.

Last week she told the court that her “beautiful boy”, who has autism and ADHD, deserved a chance of life.

However, medics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where William is treated, argued the chance of disease recurrence from a transplant would be nearer 100%.

Ami McLennan with her son William (Family handout/PA)

They could not agree to a transplant because he would suffer psychological and physical harm from post-operation sedation and ventilation to prevent him pulling out lines and catheters.

A procedure known as plasma exchange, with a 75% success rate, would be given if disease recurs but William would need to be sedated and ventilated for a minimum of 14 days.

In contrast, William’s life expectancy on dialysis alone is 12 months, the court heard, and would be a matter of just a few weeks without it.

The court, sitting in Liverpool, was told that if a transplant proved successful then William would live a further 15 to 20 years before he needed another one.

With both parties in disagreement, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust brought the case to ask a judge to rule on the matter.