Queen holds virtual audiences at Windsor

The Queen holds an audience via video-link

The Queen has continued with her run of official duties this week, holding two virtual audiences at Windsor Castle.

The monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia, who spoke to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Wearing a vibrant orange dress, the 95-year-old head of state chatted to the diplomats as they presented their credentials.

The Queen on screen during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Armenia, Varuzhan Nersesyan, and Mrs Narine Malkhasyan (Victoria Jones/PA)

Gaitri Issar Kumar, the High Commissioner of India, in traditional Indian dress, gave a namaste greeting, while Armenian ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan, in a morning suit, bowed to the monarch.

On Monday, the Queen held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr Trudeau said at a Downing Street press conference afterwards that the monarch was “as insightful and perspicacious as ever”.

The High Commissioner of India, Gaitri Issar Kumar, presents her credentials (Victoria Jones/PA)

He later tweeted: “It’s always wonderful to see Queen Elizabeth II.

“When we met at Windsor Castle, we spoke about a wide range of issues – including global affairs, the situation in Ukraine, and Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to Canada and the Commonwealth.”

A photograph taken during the audience at Windsor featured a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, behind the Queen and Mr Trudeau.