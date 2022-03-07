Pair arrested over ‘out-of-control dog’ after baby death

Police stock

The death of a three-month-old baby has led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dog.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to the force by East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 11.13pm on Sunday.

A 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have been arrested in connection with incident and remain in custody.

Police said it was a very sad incident (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said the baby girl died following the incident at Ostler’s Plantation in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it.

“There may be a temptation to speculate about what happened while people attempt to understand this tragedy, and we’d ask people to avoid doing so, particularly on social media where facts can become distorted.