Fire breaks out at block of flats in east London

A fire has broken out in a block of flats in east London.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to Whitechapel High Street shortly before 4pm.

Fifteen fire engines and about 100 firefighters are at the scene.

A spokesman for the brigade said: “Crews are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of the building. The Brigade’s 64m ladder has been mobilised to the incident.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 50 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 15.53. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Bethnal Green, Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Islington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.