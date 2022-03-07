Driver who hit pedestrian and dragged him half a mile found guilty of murder

Martin Eastwood

A driver who mowed down a pedestrian and dragged him more than half a mile has been found guilty of murder.

Martin Eastwood, 22, used a stolen Ford S Max as a weapon to kill Liam Dent in the early hours of July 26 2019.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Eastwood was found guilty of murder on Monday.

The jury heard he had convictions for two previous offences involving a car.

Liam Dent (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In September 2018, Eastwood drove a stolen vehicle at a cyclist, knocking him to the ground and causing him multiple fractures.

In April 2019 he drove a stolen vehicle at a man, knocking him to the ground and causing him abrasions.

Jurors heard how the murder of Mr Dent had taken place following a confrontation outside a pub in Chessington, Surrey.

Mr Dent’s body was dragged for half a mile at speeds of up to 32mph before landing in Moor Lane, Chessington.

Jurors heard the 25-year-old victim was still alive and was able to lift his head up and move his arm, but died soon after.

Officers examining the route found one of his trainers, a scratched mobile phone case, ripped bank notes and coins, as well as skin that had been torn away.

The Ford S-Max (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Later the same morning, the Ford was found burnt out but its telematics system was recovered, containing vital data establishing the route, speed and nature of the driving.

Prosecutor Michelle Nelson QC said: “That data puts beyond dispute that the burnt-out Ford was the vehicle that hit Liam Dent and dragged his body to Moor Lane and the junction with Chessington Hill Road, causing his death.

“It is also beyond dispute that when the Ford S Max struck Liam Dent, Martin Eastwood was behind the wheel.”

Earlier in the evening, Mr Dent had been in the Lucky Rover pub in Chessington with friends.

While sitting outside, pubgoers heard offensive or threatening shouts from a Volvo, driven by Daniel Morris, with Eastwood in the front passenger seat, jurors heard.

The shouts prompted some of the young men outside the pub to throw objects.

Jurors heard that was the precursor for the Ford being driven at the same group, including Mr Dent.

Daniel Morris (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Later that night, Eastwood drove the Ford in convoy with a BMW, driven by Morris, shadowing it, back to Chessington to search for the group.

Eastwood accelerated towards them, mounted the pavement and stuck Mr Dent, the court was told.

Witnesses saw the two cars driven closely together and saw a man trapped beneath the wheel of the first car screaming “oh bruv”.

Other members of the victim’s group had chased after the Ford, some carrying what appeared to be gardening tools.

An Uber driver heard Mr Dent groaning as the Ford passed by, with the BMW close behind it beeping its horn.

He followed, with his dashcam recording the body lying in the road as the two cars drove away.

Eastwood had denied intending to cause really serious harm, claiming it was an accident.

Morris, 22, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter shortly before the trial started, it can now be reported.

Jasmine Robinson (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Eastwood’s partner, Jasmine Robinson, 19, of Stoneleigh Crescent, Epsom, Surrey, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

Judge Wendy Joseph adjourned sentencing until March 31.

Detective Inspector Garth Hall, from Scotland Yard, said: “The actions of Martin Eastwood were callous and intentional, Liam did not stand a chance when he was struck by the car and dragged along the road to his death.