Dizzee Rascal found guilty of assaulting ex-fiancee

UK NewsPublished:

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills was found guilty after a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in London (James Manning/PA)
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had denied pressing his forehead against Cassandra Jones’ forehead and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The 37-year-old behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February 2021.

Mills was found guilty on Monday after a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

