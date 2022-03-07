Notification Settings

Charles visits award-winning cheese producer

UK NewsPublished:

The heir to the throne also visited the Royal British Legion Centenary Woodland at Nansledan in Newquay.

The Prince of Wales donned a white hat and jacket to tour an award-winning cheese dairy during a visit to Cornwall.

Charles, patron of the Specialist Cheese Makers Association, visited Lynher Dairies Cheese Company in the village of Ponsanooth near Truro.

The company makes Cornish Yarg, which has a clutch of international awards to its name, and the world champion cheese, Cornish Kern.

Cheese maker Leighton Moyles shows the Prince of Wales a sample of Kern cheese in the resting room during a visit to Lynher Dairies Cheese (Toby Melville/PA)

Dairy owner Catherine Mead, who led the tour of the cheesemaking process, said: “His Royal Highness has had a longstanding commitment towards sustainable farming and food production.

“As chair of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association, we are privileged to have such a firm advocate of craft cheesemaking as Patron of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association.”

Unveiling a plaque to commemorate 30 years of cheesemaking by Lynher Dairies, Charles was thanked for his commitment and his interest in specialist cheese making.

Later the heir to the throne visited the Royal British Legion Centenary Woodland at Nansledan in Newquay, where he unveiled a plaque dedicating the woodland to the Queen’s Green Canopy as part of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles, who is known by his title the Duke of Cornwall when in the county, met local dignitaries together with a small number of veterans from the Army, Navy and RAF.

Charles during his visit to the recently planted Royal British Legion Centenary Wood in Cornwall. Finnbarr Webster/PA

The Royal British Legion Centenary Wood was planted by the Duchy of Cornwall, the prince’s private estate, last year to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The duchy planted 100 trees specially chosen for Newquay’s climate, creating a unique space where people can reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the British Armed Forces for generations to come.

Steve Lewis, Royal British Legion county vice-president Cornwall, said: “Planted in the Royal British Legion’s centenary year, we are delighted that the woodland has been dedicated as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The wood provides a peaceful space to remember the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community and for people to reflect on what Remembrance means to them.”

