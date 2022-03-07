Black Lives Matter placards go on display in Welsh heritage museum

? Black Lives Matter ⁣?⁣Placards used in #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations across Wales are now on display in the Wales Is gallery at St Fagans.

The placards were donated @AmgueddfaCymru collection following demonstrations in the summer of 2020. https://t.co/RbqAzjl2GZ pic.twitter.com/N23PUAtO39

— Sain Ffagan|StFagans (@StFagans_Museum) March 7, 2022