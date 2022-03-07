Appeal raises around £10m for Ukraine in four days

A girl holding a 'Help Ukraine' sign

A Scottish charity appeal has raised around £10 million for Ukraine in less than four days.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in Scotland says thousands of people have donated since the appeal opened on Thursday.

Across the UK, the DEC’s appeal stands at £100 million.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the outbreak of the war on February 24, mostly women and children.

The money is being used to meet the needs of people in Ukraine and those who have fled to neighbouring countries – providing food, water, medical assistance, protection and trauma care.

Marie Hayes is Scotland director of the Red Cross and chair of the DEC appeal in Scotland.

More than £100 million has been raised across the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “This amazing support for people fleeing the conflict has meant that we are able to start spending more money straight away to help more people.

“The British Red Cross, through our international networks are working inside Ukraine and on its borders helping with food, shelter as well as psychological support.

“The conflict shows no sign of letting up and our local experts are seeing more and more people having to flee their homes to keep themselves safe.

“We’re expecting the numbers crossing the border to keep increasing in the coming days.

“We thank everyone who is helping us to support them in their moment of greatest need.”