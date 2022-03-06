UK to send extra money to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s ‘indomitable people’

Boris Johnson

The UK Government is set to pump an extra £74 million into Ukraine to support the country’s “indomitable people” through the humanitarian crisis being faced on the ground.

Boris Johnson is due to begin a week of what Downing Street called “focused engagement” with world leaders on Monday, as he tries to get his global counterparts to back his six-point plan to tackle Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands will visit London and accompany Mr Johnson on a visit to an RAF base to meet members of the UK armed forces.

The three leaders will have separate bilateral meetings and a joint trilateral meeting, where it is expected the Prime Minister will continue to press for sustained support for Ukraine.

(PA Graphics)

The trio will then hold a joint press conference at Downing Street.

It comes as the UK has allocated a further $100 million – or £74 million – to the Ukrainian government’s budget.

The aid, provided through the world bank, could go towards supporting public sector salaries, allowing vital state functions to keep operating, or supporting social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people.

Mr Johnson said: “In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault, we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine.

“UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support.