Woman hugs police officer after being saved from swamp

We’ve released @dronesWMP footage showing the rescue of two women who'd become stuck in a swamp & the touching moment one gave our officer a big hug!

The women were bogged down up to their knees having wandered into a marshy area of Sutton Park.

More ➡️ https://t.co/tw8vHtpJuk pic.twitter.com/DzZWFei4yc

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) March 5, 2022