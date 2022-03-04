Woman dies in helicopter landing incident

HM Coastguard stock

A woman in her 80s has died after an incident involving a coastguard helicopter landing at a hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two members of the public are thought to have been injured as the helicopter landed at a helipad at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Friday.

One person is being treated for their injuries and remains in hospital, while the second, a local woman in her 80s, has since died.

One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident that has taken place today (Friday 4 March) on the grounds of Derriford Hospital, involving a HM Coastguard helicopter. An initial investigating is being conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police. #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/DqblWRrA3M — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) March 4, 2022

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter: “One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident that has taken place today on the grounds of Derriford Hospital, involving a HM Coastguard helicopter.

“An initial investigation is being conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the incident at Derriford Hospital.

“It would be inappropriate to comment while the incident is investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”