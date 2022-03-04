Notification Settings

Migrants brought ashore by RNLI and Border Force after crossing Channel

UK NewsPublished:

Those who arrived at Dover on Friday are the latest of more than 1,500 people to have made the crossing this year.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Migrants have been brought ashore by the RNLI and Border Force after crossing the English Channel on small boats.

The groups of people who arrived at Dover on Friday are the latest of more than 1,500 people to have made the crossing this year.

Many were wrapped in blankets and gave a thumbs up and waved at photographers as they came ashore.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crossings resumed this week amid calm seas after a period of bad weather prevented many from attempting the journey in recent weeks.

Since the start of the year, more than 1,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This includes 230 people who arrived in the UK during several crossings on Tuesday with another 253 arriving on 10 boats on Thursday while the French stopped 196 on seven boats.

