Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You copyright row set for High Court trial

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Sheeran and the co-authors of the hit are involved in a legal battle with two songwriters who claim Shape Of You rips off parts of their song Oh Why.

Ed Sheeran plays guitar while singing on stage
Ed Sheeran plays guitar while singing on stage

Ed Sheeran’s hit song Shape Of You is at the centre of a High Court copyright row.

Sheeran is involved in a legal battle with two songwriters who claim the 2017 hit rips off parts of their song Oh Why, and a three-week trial is due to start on Friday in London.

Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue allege that Shape Of You infringes “particular lines and phrases” of their composition.

Sheeran and his co-authors for the song issued legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare that they had not infringed Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue’s copyright.

Two months later, in July 2018, Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”, according to the latest ruling.

Shape Of You was a worldwide hit, becoming the best-selling song of 2017 in the UK, and the most streamed song in the history of Spotify.

In a November 2020 ruling, Judge Francesca Kaye said the parties involved in the case “anticipated that they would incur costs in the region of £3m between them on this dispute”.

The case is due to be heard from 10.30am on Friday and is expected to last for up to three weeks.

Sheeran may be called to give evidence but it is not known if or when he will attend the court.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News