Scots urged to support DEC Ukraine appeal

Protest in Edinburgh

Charities are urging people to help the millions caught up in the “horror” of the conflict in Ukraine by supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee fundraising appeal.

The appeal will raise funds for member charities to urgently respond to the crisis and provide people fleeing the violence with shelter, food, water and medical support.

The United Nations’ refugee agency believes around 874,000 people have fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion but that figure is soon expected to reach a million.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said that more than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion, although that figure has not been independently verified, and many have been injured.

The chairwoman of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal in Scotland, Marie Hayes of the British Red Cross Scotland, said: “DEC member charities are already helping thousands of people caught up in the horror of this conflict and are best-placed to provide the vital humanitarian support in the days and weeks to come.

“A donation now to the appeal will quickly and effectively provide crucial support needed by so many during these frightening times.”

Across the UK, every pound donated by the UK public will be matched by the UK Government through its Aid Match scheme up to the value of £20 million.

The Scottish Government said it will be supporting the appeal in Scotland with a contribution of £2 million.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We have already announced our firm commitment to supply £4 million in financial aid and medical supplies to the Ukraine – today I’m able to announce that £2 million of that will be allocated to this vital Disasters Emergency Appeal, to provide essential help to those in need.

“Words of support are not enough. Ukraine needs our active help and support now, and we are committed to providing as much practical support as possible.”

The money raised will allow the DEC to rapidly scale up its response and help those affected by the conflict.

It said that £10 could provide essential hygiene supplies for one person for one month while £20 could provide emergency food for one person for one month and £50 could provide blankets for 10 people.