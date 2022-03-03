Notification Settings

Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent

UK NewsPublished:

Crossings resumed this week amid calm seas after a recent period of bad weather prevented many from attempting the journey.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Among the large numbers of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Thursday were men and women wrapped in thick winter coats and blankets.

Crossings resumed this week amid calm seas after a period of bad weather prevented many from attempting the journey in recent weeks.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Officials help a woman ashore in Dover, Kent, on Thursday.  (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Since the start of the year, more than 1,500 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This includes 230 people who arrived in the UK during several crossings on Tuesday.

