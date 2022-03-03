BBC unveils new factual, arts and classical music programmes

BBC sign

The BBC has announced an “exciting range” of new content that “opens up the world” to viewers and reflects their lives across the UK.

The broadcaster will be releasing a host of new factual, arts and classical music programmes bringing “high-impact, high-value content” to its viewers.

Fiona Campbell, acting director of factual, arts and classical music, said: “No other broadcaster has such an extraordinary breadth of factual, arts and classical music content: our programming is watched in huge numbers and gains international recognition – last year, BBC Factual titles reached 21.3 million people every week and our programmes and talent won over 25 major awards.

Wildlife expert Chris Packham will co-present new BBC One programme Our Changing Planet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Coming up, we have an exciting range of new content being released across BBC channels and iPlayer that demonstrates our commitment to championing talent on and off screen and bringing viewers high-impact, high-value content that opens up the world to them and reflects their lives across the UK.”

Chris Packham, Steve Backshall and Ade Adepitan will join Gordon Buchanan, Liz Bonnin and Ella Al-Shamahi to present a new BBC One programme Our Changing Planet, it was announced on Thursday.

For seven years, filmmakers have been documenting six key habitats around the world and viewers watch as these habitats and the species living in them experience extraordinary change.

A new programme titled The Aids Tapes has also been commissioned marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Terry Higgins, one of the first people to die of an Aids-related illness.

The BBC have also commissioned a new 10-part series called Scarlett’s Driving School.

The BBC have also commissioned a new 10-part series called Scarlett’s Driving School (David Parry/PA)

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, 31, who is hosting the BBC One show, said: “Having failed my driving test 13 times I know exactly how these learners feel and how much strain it puts on the person teaching you – no-one will get in a car with me any more!

“I hope that that my new show will give us all the confidence to finally rip up those L plates and hit the road.”

Also included in new BBC content is a documentary series, Trouble At Topshop, which reveals the rise and fall of the fashion house as told by the women who built its success.

Similarly, the award-winning team behind Once Upon A Time In Iraq will be back with a four-part series telling the story of the conflict in Northern Ireland on BBC Two.

A 90-minute film marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War has also been commissioned by Clare Sillery, head of documentaries, history and religion.

Sir Antony Gormley in landmark BBC Two series Art That Made Us (BBC)

Sillery said: “The new commissions announced today demonstrate our commitment to ambitious programming that tells uniquely British stories and brings fresh perspectives to viewers.”

The BBC have also announced they are launching the Big Jubilee Read, a campaign celebrating great books across the Commonwealth coinciding with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Similarly, a new landmark BBC Two art programme, titled Art That Made Us, details the key cultural works that shaped Britain featuring sculptor Sir Antony Gormley.

BBC Four will be introducing Sunday Night Performance showcasing the best of UK’s dance, theatre, music and spoken word.