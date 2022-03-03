Alleged teenage arsonist declines to enter plea during first court appearance

Ravensdale Infant School fire

A teenager charged with a string of arson attacks in the Derby area, including major blazes at churches and schools, has appeared in court by video-link.

Johnny Brady opted not to enter a plea to seven counts of arson and one of burglary when he made a brief appearance before magistrates sitting in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Among the offences alleged to have been committed by the 18-year-old are attacks on Derby’s St Mary’s Catholic School and Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School.

Fire crews deal with the fire at Ravensdale Infant School in October (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

Prosecutors also allege Brady, who appeared on a remote link to a hospital while wearing a black face mask and a grey round-necked sweatshirt, committed offences at All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, the Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park, St Matthew’s Church, Mackworth Community Centre and St Paul’s Church.

Brady also faces one count of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park school.

During the hearing, the clerk of the court read details of the charges to Brady, but he chose not to indicate any pleas, a decision which was then confirmed by his solicitor.

All the fires took place between October and December 2020.

The fire at St Mary’s School (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

The blaze at Mickleover’s Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School caused “extensive damage” and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.

The incident followed a “devastating” fire just over four miles away at St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey, which resulted in the total loss of the building.

All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, which was founded in the 14th century and has been a Grade I-listed building, also suffered “significant” damage in December 2020.