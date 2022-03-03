100 firefighters tackle blaze at Peaky Blinders filming location

⚠️UPDATE | DALTON MILLS

There is a large fire service presence around the incident so please give crews space to do their job safely.

Please do not visit the area or travel into the area.

Keep doors/windows closed.

— West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) March 3, 2022