Scottish Labour drops rose for thistle in rebrand

The Scottish Labour party’s red rose emblem is to be replaced by a thistle as part of a rebrand.

Leader Anas Sarwar will formally unveil the new red and purple logo on the first day of the party’s conference on Friday.

It is understood focus groups found that the rose, introduced around 1986, did not resonate with people in Scotland.

Scottish Labour is unveiling a new logo (Scottish Labour/PA)

The rebrand is part of moves to modernise the party and it is hoped the new emblem will help assert its Scottish identity.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to transforming our party to win back the trust of the people to Scotland.

“We’re on the side of Scots, and hope they’ll join us so we can build the future together.